Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Increased by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.9% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 176.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.12. The company had a trading volume of 204,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,551. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $223.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

