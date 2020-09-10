Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.88. 4,289,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,276,095. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.47 and its 200-day moving average is $153.06. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

