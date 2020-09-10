Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.88. 4,289,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,276,095. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $181.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

