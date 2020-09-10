VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.25

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 5238479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VEON shares. UBS Group lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. New Street Research downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 3.79%. Equities research analysts expect that VEON Ltd will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in VEON by 2.9% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,168,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VEON by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 86,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in VEON by 109.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 107,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of VEON by 4.8% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 451,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

