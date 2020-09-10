VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.25

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 5238479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VEON shares. UBS Group lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. New Street Research downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in VEON by 2.9% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,168,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VEON by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 86,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in VEON by 109.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 107,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of VEON by 4.8% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 451,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.
About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
