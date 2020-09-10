Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) was up 10.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 805,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 506,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 131.68% and a negative net margin of 153.77%.

Verb Technology Company, Inc provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.