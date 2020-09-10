Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 82,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 782,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 44,297 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 96,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,564,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $299,004,000 after buying an additional 150,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 112,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 34,303 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,892,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,426,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $250.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

