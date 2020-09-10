Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) is Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,065,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050,355 shares during the quarter. Verra Mobility makes up 5.5% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 6.84% of Verra Mobility worth $113,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,599,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,544,000 after acquiring an additional 477,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,860,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after acquiring an additional 391,230 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth $1,376,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Verra Mobility by 45.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 189,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 59,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Verra Mobility by 24.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 103,537 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. Verra Mobility Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VRRM. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

