Virtacoin Price Down 21.1% Over Last Week (VTA)

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Virtacoin has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. Virtacoin has a market cap of $1,257.00 and $17.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Virtacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Virtacoin alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoin Profile

Virtacoin (VTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virtacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Virtacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.