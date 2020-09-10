Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) Shares Up 8.4%

Visterra Inc (NASDAQ:VIST) shares shot up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.45. 374,909 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 161,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.

Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $51.22 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visterra in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visterra in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visterra in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visterra during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Visterra by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter.

Visterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Latin America. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 57.6 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

