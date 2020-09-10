Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (5.40) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of VTY stock opened at GBX 602.50 ($7.87) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 632.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 759.42. Vistry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.49).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price (up from GBX 690 ($9.02)) on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 830 ($10.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,039.90 ($13.59).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

