Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) traded up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.55. 51,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 698,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wah Fu Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.