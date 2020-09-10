Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Shares Up 8.2%

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares traded up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $3.95. 9,708,438 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 6,790,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

WTRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on Waitr in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. The company had revenue of $60.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waitr Holdings Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waitr during the second quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Waitr during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waitr in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 43.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waitr Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

