Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,807 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 2.0% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $40,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $2,693,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,605 shares of company stock worth $22,085,775. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.12.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $3.08 on Thursday, reaching $136.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,213,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,718,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

