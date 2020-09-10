Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Trading Up 5%

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $272.00 and last traded at $262.28. Approximately 652,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 859,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on WIX shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $220.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Wix.Com from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Wix.Com from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.66 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.21 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 202.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 16.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 22.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

