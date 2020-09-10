Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Trading 5.1% Higher

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.15 and last traded at $36.71. 278,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 422,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a current ratio of 9.08.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xencor Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Xencor by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Xencor by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Xencor by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

