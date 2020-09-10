Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 165,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 224,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $387.04 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENE)
Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.
