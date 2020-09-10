Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 165,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 224,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $387.04 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 161.9% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,662,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after buying an additional 1,028,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,516,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 842,513 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after buying an additional 611,518 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $5,670,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $5,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

