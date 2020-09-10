yearn.finance (YFI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Billion

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $33,985.95 or 3.27622486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $648.65 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00120854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00235395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.69 or 0.01606878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000320 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00175700 BTC.

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,967 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance . yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

yearn.finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

