Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Jim Steele Sells 5,000 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $82,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,198.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jim Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $98,500.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $87,750.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $85,250.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $82,450.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $85,900.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $81,200.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $85,000.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $87,650.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Jim Steele sold 5,821 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $101,110.77.

On Monday, June 29th, Jim Steele sold 5,878 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $94,400.68.

Shares of Yext stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Yext Inc has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.03% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YEXT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. William Blair began coverage on Yext in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Yext in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Yext by 252.6% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 44,629 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth $179,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yext by 10.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 64,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth $1,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

