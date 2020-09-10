Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.98 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) will post sales of $38.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.50 million and the lowest is $35.50 million. GenMark Diagnostics posted sales of $20.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full year sales of $164.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $165.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $181.32 million, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $186.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNMK. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $30,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,185.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $57,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,175.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,582 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 47.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 31,442 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $83,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $51,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNMK traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.91. 981,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,049. The company has a market cap of $846.44 million, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 3.05. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

