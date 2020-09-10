Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) will announce ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.38). GlycoMimetics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05.

GLYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on GlycoMimetics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

GlycoMimetics stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,343. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $163.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 54.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

