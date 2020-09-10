Zacks: Analysts Expect Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Cronos Group posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 1,729.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRON. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.29. 2,142,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,352,557. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.68. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, insider Todd Kevin Abraham purchased 15,000 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $86,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 74,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

