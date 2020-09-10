Zacks: Analysts Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report $11.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.48 million and the lowest is $10.58 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $16.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $46.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.14 million to $48.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $55.97 million, with estimates ranging from $51.21 million to $58.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 23.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Gladstone Investment stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.19. 194,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,105. The firm has a market cap of $308.81 million, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 92,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 42,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

