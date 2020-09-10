Zacks: Analysts Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to post sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,318,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,817,881. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.4% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 154,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3,215.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 497,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 482,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

