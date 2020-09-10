Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $819.17 Million

Analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will post sales of $819.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $727.30 million to $963.00 million. G-III Apparel Group reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.45. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIII traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,893,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,961. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $677.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

