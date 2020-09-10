Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $898.90 Million

Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will report sales of $898.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $928.26 million and the lowest is $869.54 million. Garmin reported sales of $934.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Secur. raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.86.

GRMN traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.40. The stock had a trading volume of 681,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,025. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.97. Garmin has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $106.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,470,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $149,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,610 shares of company stock worth $2,148,252 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 1,218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

