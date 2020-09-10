Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Post $0.18 EPS

Brokerages expect Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.15. Hain Celestial Group reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hain Celestial Group.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $95,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.64. 584,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 0.75.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

