Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $494.48 Million

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) to post sales of $494.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $489.80 million to $501.18 million. Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $482.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hain Celestial Group.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAIN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist raised their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

HAIN traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $32.64. 584,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,715. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.29. Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $95,000.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.