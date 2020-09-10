Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $494.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) to post sales of $494.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $489.80 million to $501.18 million. Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $482.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hain Celestial Group.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAIN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist raised their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

HAIN traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $32.64. 584,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,715. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.29. Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $95,000.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

