Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to Post -$0.80 EPS

Brokerages predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.80) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the highest is ($0.66). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 305.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of ($4.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HP. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays cut Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.51.

Shares of NYSE HP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.09. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 82.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

