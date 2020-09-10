Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.42. International Paper reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,980,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in International Paper by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,497,000 after buying an additional 526,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,715,000 after buying an additional 290,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in International Paper by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,454,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,944,000 after buying an additional 574,692 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 44.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,106,000 after buying an additional 1,579,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 21.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,938,000 after buying an additional 597,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

