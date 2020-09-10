Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $454.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will announce $454.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $446.30 million to $463.90 million. Gentex posted sales of $477.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.35. 1,377,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63. Gentex has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $664,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2,267.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1,265.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Gentex by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

