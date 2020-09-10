Zacks: Brokerages Expect Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.07). Guidewire Software reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.38. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $243.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

GWRE stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.90. The stock had a trading volume of 354,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,684. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -337.82, a PEG ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.88. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $124.16.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $41,618.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $118,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $151,889.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,573.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,011. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Guidewire Software by 14.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

