Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.38. Insperity reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 741.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

NSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $131,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 79,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $5,498,764.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,544,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,973 shares of company stock worth $6,020,746. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Insperity during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3,076.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 788.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.54. 246,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.54. Insperity has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

