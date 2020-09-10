Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Analysts expect Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) to post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Stitch Fix posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 342.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.54 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SFIX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.95.

NASDAQ SFIX traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.77. 4,001,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,674. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.32 and a beta of 2.73. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $462,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 44,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $1,083,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,416.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,904 shares of company stock valued at $8,922,825. 47.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 6.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 77.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 22.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 9.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

