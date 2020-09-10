ZEON (ZEON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $35,172.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 35.7% against the dollar. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $13.16 million and approximately $35,172.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045661 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $529.18 or 0.05137147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00036578 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00052411 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

