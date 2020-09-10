Zeusshield Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,526.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $256,731.93 and $14,526.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045661 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.18 or 0.05137147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00036578 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00052411 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.