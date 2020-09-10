Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.6% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $173,006.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $179,432.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,933 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Edward Jones raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Gabelli lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.38.

ZTS traded up $5.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $165.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

