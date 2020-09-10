Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $557.02 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.28-0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.00.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.19. 4,482,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.94. Zscaler has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $163.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -238.27 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $182,272.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,224,937.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 54,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $5,972,916.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,256,266.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $14,938,954. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.