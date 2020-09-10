Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.05-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $131-133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.65 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.28-0.30 EPS.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.19. 4,482,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,561. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -238.27 and a beta of 0.76. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $163.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Zscaler to a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $365,349.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,032,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 14,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $1,462,801.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,068.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock worth $14,938,954. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

