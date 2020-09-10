Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.28-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $557.83 million.Zscaler also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.05-0.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zscaler from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zscaler from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Zscaler stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.19. 4,482,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.27 and a beta of 0.76. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $163.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.94.

In other news, insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $182,272.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,224,937.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 14,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $1,462,801.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,068.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,752 shares of company stock worth $14,938,954 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

