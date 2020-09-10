ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.79

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 33716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ZTE CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products.

