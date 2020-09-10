ZumCoin Price Tops $0.0011 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $22.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

