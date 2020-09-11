$0.16 EPS Expected for Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.32. Conn’s posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,133. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $313.49 million, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Conn’s by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

