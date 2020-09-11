$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings. Bottomline Technologies posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.16 million. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 508 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $25,593.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,346.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 3,300 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $166,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,304,402.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,966 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,925. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 393,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 217,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,170. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $57.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

