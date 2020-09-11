$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Intuit reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $8.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus upped their target price on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.24.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $5.39 on Friday, hitting $315.00. The company had a trading volume of 955,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,324. Intuit has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $360.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $6,420,553.73. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,212,499.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,206 shares of company stock worth $68,746,101 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,443,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,536,000 after purchasing an additional 49,672 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 64,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,983,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

