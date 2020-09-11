$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.53. ManpowerGroup reported earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 240.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,870,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,904 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 614.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,835 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 31.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,721,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,229,000 after purchasing an additional 896,432 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 19.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,261,000 after purchasing an additional 437,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 174.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 587,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,153,000 after purchasing an additional 374,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.93. 824,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,468. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

