$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.86. Incyte posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.26. The stock had a trading volume of 900,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. Incyte has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of -96.99 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $66,221.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,304,461.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 124,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $12,776,070.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,238,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,175 shares of company stock valued at $26,512,395 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,733,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,701,000 after buying an additional 149,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,312,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,121,326,000 after buying an additional 102,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Incyte by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,369,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,922,000 after buying an additional 90,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,805,000 after buying an additional 48,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,239,000 after buying an additional 753,967 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.