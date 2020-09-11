$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to post $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $0.92. Ecolab posted earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Gabelli cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, G.Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.69.

NYSE ECL traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of -68.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.06 and a 200 day moving average of $192.28. Ecolab has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,499,000 after buying an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 36,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 114,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 62,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,680,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.