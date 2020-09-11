$1.56 EPS Expected for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.65. SL Green Realty reported earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million.

Several analysts have commented on SLG shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

SLG traded down $2.28 on Friday, hitting $45.05. 1,836,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,382. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.53. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $96.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

