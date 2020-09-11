10,595 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $7,995,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 499.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 36,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.15. 20,843,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,101,303. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

