11,693 Shares in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Acquired by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

IYJ traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,569 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.11. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

